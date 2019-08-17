Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $7.21 Million as Shares Declined; Davis Selected Advisers Has Cut Alleghany (Y) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 456,606 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (Y) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 80,989 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60M, down from 86,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Alleghany Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $750.67. About 69,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Aperio Group Lc stated it has 10,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hood River Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Vanguard Gp stated it has 3.99M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 627,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 6,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 6,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 384,160 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Ameriprise Inc owns 453,568 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 24,981 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,876 shares in its portfolio.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2,220 shares to 119,217 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity by 147,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.