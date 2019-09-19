Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Market Valuation Declined While Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Position by $630,994; Conagra Foods (CAG) Position Has Increased by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 1.09 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 45,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 467,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 422,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 52,623 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Bancorporation holds 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 13,732 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated holds 0% or 20,150 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company accumulated 18,743 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt reported 17,659 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 3.88M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company owns 12,557 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associate invested in 0% or 1,806 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boys Arnold And Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 10,750 shares. Bell Bancorp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 66,149 shares. Whittier Trust Company invested in 0% or 832 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer & accumulated 29,699 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25,310 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $41.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 437,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,299 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold VNDA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 51.99 million shares or 0.34% less from 52.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership reported 80,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 469,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 48,127 shares in its portfolio. Alps accumulated 20,284 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 83,579 shares stake. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated Inc reported 132,903 shares stake. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.07% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 49,604 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability owns 41,044 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. 36,177 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 20,714 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 10,352 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 69,988 shares.