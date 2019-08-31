Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding Upped by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.26 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 30,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 128,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 97,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 237,472 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 58,023 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 64,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 871,304 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 152,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,305 shares. 575,154 are held by Nomura Asset Management. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,213 shares. Coastline Tru Com invested in 20,375 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,242 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr stated it has 48,976 shares. Amica Mutual Com holds 0.51% or 21,632 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advisors holds 1,644 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Opus Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.96% or 25,600 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Ltd accumulated 1,963 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 178,099 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 11,417 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 524 shares to 10,467 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 12,900 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 14,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 6,400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 16,907 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 620,650 shares. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 168,415 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 44,282 shares. Oppenheimer And Co, New York-based fund reported 15,480 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,319 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company has 639,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,291 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,322 shares to 50,201 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 38,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,386 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

