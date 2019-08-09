Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding Raised by Hood River Capital Management Llc; As Aramark (ARMK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Lowered Holding by $9.78 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 289,255 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 337,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 8.46 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.13M, down from 8.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 1.49M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,549 shares to 573,541 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 295,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,172 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

