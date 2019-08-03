Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Hood River Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $3.62 Million; The Hershey Company (HSY) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 16,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 1.17M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.29 million shares traded or 63.36% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 24,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.22% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 60 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 603,920 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 830,735 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 164,852 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 17,911 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 34,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,190 shares. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,842 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 294,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,245 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 3,984 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co holds 0.03% or 3,613 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,713 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.03% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Burns J W And Com has invested 0.26% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,755 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,678 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wilkins Inv Counsel stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Philadelphia Tru reported 12,591 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,862 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,460 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $265.51 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42 million for 23.62 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.