Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Federated Investors Increased Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Increased Its Stake

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 43,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 406,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 362,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 121,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 255,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 134,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 749,550 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5,908 shares to 6,271 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 412,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,309 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

