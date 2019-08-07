Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 8,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 9,465 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 18,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 5.20M shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 08/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Terns Pharmaceuticals Acquires Global, Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize Three NASH Assets from Lilly; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 749,550 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 255,094 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.81M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). First Manhattan reported 379,404 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 19,700 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. 164,852 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 417,730 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,911 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 0.01% or 344,851 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 16,724 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,171 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 35,934 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 71,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting Vanda Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update and Deadline: April 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gru Inc has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,617 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Century Cos has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 363,041 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,425 shares. Federated Pa holds 531,309 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp has invested 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The West Virginia-based City Holdings Co has invested 1.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,103 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.14% or 678,881 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 15,850 shares. 88,052 were accumulated by Hightower Services Lta. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd has 730 shares. Parthenon Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,008 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,714 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,400 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencor Corp.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.