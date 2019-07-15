Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shares Declined, Glazer Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $2.55 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 161,620 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 120,556 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 100,500 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0% or 2,476 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 140,736 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 29,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,305 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 13,691 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 352,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 59,100 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com owns 12,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP stated it has 3,616 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.03% or 25,670 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 74,705 shares to 370,048 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 285,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,486 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability reported 55,910 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 1,902 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc accumulated 40,406 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 32,011 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Consonance Mgmt Lp has 4.26 million shares. 15,480 are owned by Oppenheimer And Com Inc. Hbk Investments LP has 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 384,160 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com reported 17,911 shares stake. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 71,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.54M shares to 10.99 million shares, valued at $228.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).