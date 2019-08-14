Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We are contrasting Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.84 N/A 0.39 31.68 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 19.60% at a $18 average price target. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 25.48% and its average price target is $6.5. The results provided earlier shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.3%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.