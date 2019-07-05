Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.63 N/A 0.39 40.69 Verastem Inc. 3 3.64 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 525.00% and its average target price is $8.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.