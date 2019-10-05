Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.45 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 266,762,177.65% 8.1% 6.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,846,294.71% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.36% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $140.75, which is potential 77.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.