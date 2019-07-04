Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.78 N/A 0.39 40.69 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.