Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.53 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 22.53%. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 141.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.