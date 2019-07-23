Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.33 N/A 0.39 40.69 Teligent Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.