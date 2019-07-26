Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.35 N/A 0.39 40.69 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and has 27 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.44% upside potential and an average price target of $17. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 92.93% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.