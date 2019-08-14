Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.81 N/A 0.39 31.68 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.32% and an $18 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.