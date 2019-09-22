Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

We are comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.26% at a $18 consensus price target. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 42.10% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the results shown earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.