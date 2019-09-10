Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.69 N/A 0.39 31.68 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 29.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.