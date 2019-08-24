Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.69 N/A 0.39 31.68 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.93 N/A -3.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 24.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.