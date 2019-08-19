Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 18.50% at a $18 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.