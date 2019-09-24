Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.44 N/A 0.39 31.68 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.