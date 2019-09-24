Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.44 N/A 0.39 31.68 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.43% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.4% respectively. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.