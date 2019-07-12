Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.69 N/A 0.39 40.69 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 38.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.