Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.76 N/A 0.39 31.68 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.71 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 21.95% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cue Biopharma Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.