Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 36.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Champions Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 54.17% and its consensus target price is $9.25. Based on the results shown earlier, Champions Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.