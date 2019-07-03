Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.66 N/A 0.39 40.69 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.41 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 601.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.