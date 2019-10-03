Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 266,000,000.00% 8.1% 6.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,022,727.27% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 35.34% upside potential. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 72.87%. The data provided earlier shows that Bicycle Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.