Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.39 40.69 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.3% respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.