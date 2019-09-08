Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 116.63 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.65% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.2%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.