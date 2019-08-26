Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.69 N/A 0.39 31.68 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 24.31% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $18. Competitively Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 88.93%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.