Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.62 N/A 0.39 31.68 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.94% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.02% respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.