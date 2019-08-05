Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Reaches $15.44 After 9.00% Up Move; US Ecology (ECOL)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 559,589 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $843.40 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $16.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VNDA worth $75.91M more.

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 94 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their stock positions in US Ecology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 18.32 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Ecology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 33 Increased: 63 New Position: 31.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $843.40 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 29.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 788,809 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 73,100 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 17,742 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 417,730 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 152,713 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 12,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 16,907 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 8,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,876 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 5,600 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of VNDA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 26.34 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

