Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; BRT Realty Trust Has 1.76 Sentiment

Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter's $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 451,143 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500.

BRT Realty Trust (BRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 37 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced their positions in BRT Realty Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.90 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding BRT Realty Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 603,920 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,744 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 124,291 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 784,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap L P has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 52,559 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 40,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 85,000 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated owns 113,208 shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $744.67 million. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 34.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 6.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 7.21% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. for 432,634 shares. Towerview Llc owns 229,010 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.31% invested in the company for 128,735 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.29% in the stock. Altfest L J & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 25,450 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 15.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15,285 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has risen 13.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.24% the S&P500.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 73.71 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.