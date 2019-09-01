Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.65 N/A 0.39 31.68 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.82 beta which makes it 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 27.75% upside potential. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 68.38% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.