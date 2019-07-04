Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.70 N/A 0.39 40.69 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.