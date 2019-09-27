Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.52 37.24M 0.39 31.68 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.38 63.08M -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 261,333,333.33% 8.1% 6.6% Verastem Inc. 4,822,629,969.42% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc.’s 2.91 beta is the reason why it is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 34.43% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 290.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47% respectively. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Verastem Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.