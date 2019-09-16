Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.39 31.68 uniQure N.V. 62 218.19 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 32.45%. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 59.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.