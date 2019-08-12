Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 22.53% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,665.65% and its consensus target price is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.