Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.39 40.69 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.