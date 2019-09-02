Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparing side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.65 N/A 0.39 31.68 Teligent Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.