Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 266,000,000.00% 8.1% 6.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,099,768,978.67% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta and it is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.43% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.