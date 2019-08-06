Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 4.01 N/A 0.39 31.68 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S. Novo Nordisk A/S is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.