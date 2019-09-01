Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.10% 6.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 16 31.68 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $18, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 27.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.