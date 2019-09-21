Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.57 beta is the reason why it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.26% and an $18 average price target. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 365.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.