Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.85 N/A 0.39 31.68 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.50% and an $18 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.