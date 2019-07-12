Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.69 N/A 0.39 40.69 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 113.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.9% respectively. 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.