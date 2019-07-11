Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.71 N/A 0.39 40.69 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.