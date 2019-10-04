Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68 Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 266,000,000.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cyanotech Corporation 168,486,866.14% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.43% upside potential and an average target price of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.