Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.36 N/A 0.39 31.68 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.47% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.