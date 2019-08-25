Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.69 N/A 0.39 31.68 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.31% and an $18 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.6%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.